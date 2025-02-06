Plumbsum
left+right+down to nudge / z+x to rotate / up to slam
Connect pipes to edges or blocks to clear them.
Invalid and trapped parts of the board will turn into blocks.
This is my first Pico-8 game! I was displaced from my home during the Los Angeles wildfires and had to figure out what to do with my time, so I decided to learn Pico-8. I was heavily inspired by the Summoning Salt video about Tetris high scores, which got me wondering what kind of block-sorting mechanics have not been explored yet.
This is also my first time composing music, so be nice :)
All feedback welcome! Tell me your high scores.
Comments
Love this!
Got 24370 on level 15 nice idea
I got 24353. Lvl 17. Only my 2nd or 3rd game. Fun stuff!
lovely!