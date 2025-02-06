left+right+down to nudge / z+x to rotate / up to slam



Connect pipes to edges or blocks to clear them.

Invalid and trapped parts of the board will turn into blocks.

Pico-8 cart available here

---

This is my first Pico-8 game! I was displaced from my home during the Los Angeles wildfires and had to figure out what to do with my time, so I decided to learn Pico-8. I was heavily inspired by the Summoning Salt video about Tetris high scores, which got me wondering what kind of block-sorting mechanics have not been explored yet.

This is also my first time composing music, so be nice :)

All feedback welcome! Tell me your high scores.



