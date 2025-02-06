left+right+down to nudge / z+x to rotate / up to slam 

Connect pipes to edges or blocks to clear them.

Invalid and trapped parts of the board will turn into blocks.

Pico-8 cart available here

---

This is my first Pico-8 game! I was displaced from my home during the Los Angeles wildfires and had to figure out what to do with my time, so I decided to learn Pico-8. I was heavily inspired by the Summoning Salt video about Tetris high scores, which got me wondering what kind of block-sorting mechanics have not been explored yet.

This is also my first time composing music, so be nice :)

All feedback welcome! Tell me your high scores.


More information
Published 3 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Release date 3 days ago
Rating
Rated 5.0 out of 5 stars
(1 total ratings)
AuthorAsher Vollmer
GenrePuzzle
Made withPICO-8
TagsArcade, PICO-8
Code licenseArtistic License 2.0
Asset licenseCreative Commons Attribution_NonCommercial v4.0 International
Average sessionA few seconds
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Gamepad (any)

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Lanroed1 day ago

Love this!

Reply
Anton3 days ago

Got 24370 on level 15 nice idea

Reply
Martin Grider3 days ago

I got 24353. Lvl 17. Only my 2nd or 3rd game. Fun stuff!

Reply
Space Capsule Games3 days ago

lovely!

Reply